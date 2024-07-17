Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 753 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.1 %

SPSC stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.