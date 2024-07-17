Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,204 shares of company stock valued at $625,336. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

