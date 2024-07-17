Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 258.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 52,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,141. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

