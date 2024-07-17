Headlands Technologies LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $16,900,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 187,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,792. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

