Headlands Technologies LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 373.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,207,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $201.88. 23,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

