Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $129,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 191,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

