Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $133,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after purchasing an additional 103,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HII traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

