Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $59,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,159,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 125,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

