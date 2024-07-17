Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 198.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $40,581.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,453. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. 31,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,575. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.