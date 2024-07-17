Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4,365.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortive by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 219,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

