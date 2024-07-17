Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 476,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

