Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,858 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLS traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

