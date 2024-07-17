Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.