Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 735,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

