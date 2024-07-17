Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 379 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $335.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.43. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.40 and a 12-month high of $336.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

