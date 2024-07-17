Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $895,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. 1,132,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,725,760. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.