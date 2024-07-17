Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NovoCure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 55,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,787. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

