Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.