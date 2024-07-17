Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
HLOGF stock remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 134,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.
Helium One Global Company Profile
