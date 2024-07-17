Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 9,893 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,596 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 3,512,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,739. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

