Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. 568,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,078. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

