Henry James International Management Inc. Has $12 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 3.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Up 8.6 %

Shopify stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 21,398,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -410.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

