Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $42,575,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in América Móvil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,471. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $21.61.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

