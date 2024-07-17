Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 19,943 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 8,309.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Tredegar worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 29.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Stock Performance

NYSE TG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 109,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 14.79%.

About Tredegar

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.