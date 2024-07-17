Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 810 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

