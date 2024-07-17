Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. 629,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,145. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $112.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

