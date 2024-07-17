Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $186,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. 453,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,564. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

