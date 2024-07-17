Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

