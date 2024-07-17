Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE TT traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, hitting $335.44. 1,199,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.33. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

