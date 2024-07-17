Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,997 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 8,813,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

