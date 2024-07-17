Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,580 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 987.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

