Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 508.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 1,623,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

