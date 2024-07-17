Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 271 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 108.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.45. 1,028,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.58 and its 200-day moving average is $302.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

