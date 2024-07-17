Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 16.5% in June

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 695,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 255.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 29.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 39,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.44. 440,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

