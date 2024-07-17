Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $228.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $219.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.61. 506,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,518. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.