Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,941 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,362. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

