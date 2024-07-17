Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. 9,184,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633,150. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

