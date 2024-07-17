Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 5,681,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,759,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.