Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.55. 1,539,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.