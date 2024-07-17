Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,758 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.