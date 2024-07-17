Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 173,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 167,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,449. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.