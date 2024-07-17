Hooked Protocol Price Up 11.3% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $91.43 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.53524948 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,008,819.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

