Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 9.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 2,742,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,965,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Humacyte Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at $972,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

