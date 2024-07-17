IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino Sells 800 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,451. The company has a market cap of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of IDT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDT by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDT by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 35.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

