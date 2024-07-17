iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $2.02

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $146.43 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,037.32 or 1.00221035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072335 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.03163798 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $7,641,284.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.