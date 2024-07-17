IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 9.32% of IF Bancorp worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ remained flat at $16.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.50.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.