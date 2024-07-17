Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 18.2%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 240,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 194,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

