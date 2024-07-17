Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 473,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
IMMX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
