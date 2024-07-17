Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 473,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.