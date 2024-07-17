Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.13 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

