Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$16,200.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Wares bought 12,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 48,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,760.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares bought 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 9.1 %

CVE:OM opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

